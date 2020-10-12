Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.79

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.79 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,470,000 after buying an additional 173,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

