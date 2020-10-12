Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.45

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $42.45, with a volume of 2034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

