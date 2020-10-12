Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ: CIVB):

9/30/2020 – Civista Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

9/29/2020 – Civista Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.50 to $14.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Civista Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

9/24/2020 – Civista Bancshares is now covered by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Civista Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.32. 24,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. Civista Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $229.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 71.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 190,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 32.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 32.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

