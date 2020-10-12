IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $184.38

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.38 and last traded at $182.14, with a volume of 820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.17 and its 200-day moving average is $152.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 5,400 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total value of $918,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,041,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $819,492.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,922.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,420 shares of company stock worth $6,649,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

