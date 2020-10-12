Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

IRTC has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.10.

IRTC opened at $251.88 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $252.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -101.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.72.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $10,737,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $630,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,935.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,234 shares of company stock worth $22,034,481. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

