iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 12-Month High at $241.03

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $241.03 and last traded at $240.75, with a volume of 5093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.54.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,194,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,298,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

