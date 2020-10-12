iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $235.49

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $235.49 and last traded at $235.49, with a volume of 89 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.69 and its 200-day moving average is $216.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYH. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23,777.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 699,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 696,687 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,637.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,553,000 after acquiring an additional 595,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,908,000 after acquiring an additional 86,864 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,868.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 56,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,429,000.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

