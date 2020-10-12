JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. Equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $456,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,044.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $266,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 65,048 shares of company stock worth $1,779,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 66.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,435,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,298,000 after buying an additional 2,570,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,862,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,618,000 after acquiring an additional 69,719 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $92,717,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.8% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,873,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,461,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,466,000 after purchasing an additional 38,051 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it now serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

