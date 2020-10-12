JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FROG. William Blair assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

FROG traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,915. JFrog has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $90.80.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

