JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.57. 3,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,915. JFrog has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $90.80.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

