JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

JFrog stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,915. JFrog has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $90.80.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

