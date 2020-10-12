JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.57. 3,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,915. JFrog has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $90.80.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

