JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,915. JFrog has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $90.80.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

