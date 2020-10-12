JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FROG. Bank of America began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.57. 3,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,915. JFrog has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $90.80.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.