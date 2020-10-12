JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Holdings Lifted by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,381,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,035,000 after acquiring an additional 377,530 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 276,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 186,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 133,505 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at about $993,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 842,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,659. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,646,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

