JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates C$483.00 Price Target for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$483.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$391.58.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$412.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion and a PE ratio of 24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$412.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$395.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$352.92.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 15.9597011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

