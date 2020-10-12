Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.44 ($27.57).

Several brokerages have weighed in on JUN3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

JUN3 stock traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €34.04 ($40.05). The company had a trading volume of 118,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83. Jungheinrich has a 52 week low of €10.06 ($11.84) and a 52 week high of €34.18 ($40.21). The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.32.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

