Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Receives GBX 230.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 247.33 ($3.23).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JUP shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 249 ($3.25) to GBX 348 ($4.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

In other news, insider Karl Sternberg acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,580.16). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 17,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £35,364.16 ($46,209.54). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $56,095,000.

Shares of JUP traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 244.40 ($3.19). 2,368,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 224.39. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.