Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report sales of $142.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.97 million. Kadant reported sales of $173.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $620.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $616.56 million to $625.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $650.55 million, with estimates ranging from $635.06 million to $677.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.86 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $118.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,273. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kadant has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $127.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $120,756.16. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $664,090 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth about $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

