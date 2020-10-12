Kava (KAVA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00266023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00097328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00038236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.19 or 0.01489323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00158384 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

