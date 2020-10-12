Kcash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.80 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Kcash has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $24.40 million and approximately $12.80 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX.

Kcash Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

