Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $536,679.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00005844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00267260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00099580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00037905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.01483011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00157601 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,927,481 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.