Kevin R. Johnson Sells 107,762 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

