Kimberly Gentile Sells 23,500 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,793,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BHVN opened at $77.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.19. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $78.75.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 118.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

