KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

NYSE:KKR opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

