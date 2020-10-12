Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.57 on Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $69.59 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00004917 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bitbns, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00647283 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00071041 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00055032 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000798 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 122,268,523 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, HitBTC, Bittrex, Crex24, Binance, Upbit, BarterDEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

