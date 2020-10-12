Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $20.67 Average PT from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

KRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3,121.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 125.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.18. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. It operates 24 restaurants in five states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

