Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,828 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.37.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.83. 3,237,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.61. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The firm has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

