Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in AT&T by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. 32,697,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,037,113. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $201.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

