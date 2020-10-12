Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.79. 22,454,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,632,738. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

