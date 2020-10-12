Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.15.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,349. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

