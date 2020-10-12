Lake Street Financial LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $29.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,515.22. 1,435,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,849. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,532.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,421.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,696.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

