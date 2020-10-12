Lake Street Financial LLC Has $453,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,122,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.8% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.93. The stock had a trading volume of 675,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

