Lake Street Financial LLC Has $898,000 Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.27. 7,082,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,707,733. The firm has a market cap of $231.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. 140166 upped their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Paypal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

