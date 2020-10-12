Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,209 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $5.76 on Friday, hitting $265.98. 4,225,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,723. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $2,929,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,028,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,525,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 738,130 shares of company stock worth $164,486,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.