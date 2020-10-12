Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Ventas by 289.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 71.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,923. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.