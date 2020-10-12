Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,201,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,208,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

