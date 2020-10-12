Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 133,232 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after purchasing an additional 123,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 507,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,937. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

