Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Broadcom by 144.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,803,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.48.

AVGO stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,750. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $152.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $380.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $18,019,155.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 691,158 shares of company stock worth $234,451,950. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

