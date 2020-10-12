Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 150 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 42.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,354 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 48,655.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,324,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,470 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $156.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,590,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,650. The stock has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average of $152.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

