Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,698,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,747,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.