Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 54 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 94.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,710,000 after acquiring an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Adobe by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after purchasing an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,565,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total transaction of $261,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,470 shares of company stock valued at $38,577,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $502.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,719. The company has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

