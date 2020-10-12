Lake Street Financial LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 201,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,017,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.10. The company had a trading volume of 80,354,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,484,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 156.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,923,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,635 shares of company stock worth $39,566,516. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

