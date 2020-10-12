Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $289.96

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $289.96 and last traded at $289.41, with a volume of 263536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $283.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities cut Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $258,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total transaction of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at $501,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,798,959 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lennox International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 92,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 81,518.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 706,763 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 10.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

