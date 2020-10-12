Level01 Market Cap Tops $17.95 Million (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $17.95 million and approximately $667,421.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Level01 has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040663 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.57 or 0.04867290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00052936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,960,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io. Level01’s official website is level01.io. The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

