Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $149.15

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $149.15 and last traded at $149.15, with a volume of 641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.41.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $193.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter worth $97,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,543,000 after buying an additional 78,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

