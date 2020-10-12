Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sets New 1-Year High at $149.18

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.18 and last traded at $149.12, with a volume of 738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.26.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.20.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.42. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 150.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter valued at $127,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.