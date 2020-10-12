Linde (NYSE:LIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $266.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Linde from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.72.

LIN traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.82. The stock has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. Linde has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Linde by 35.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

