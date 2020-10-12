LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) vs. Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) Financial Survey

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) and Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiqTech International and Enerpac Tool Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiqTech International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enerpac Tool Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

LiqTech International currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.92%. Given LiqTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiqTech International is more favorable than Enerpac Tool Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of LiqTech International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of LiqTech International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiqTech International and Enerpac Tool Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiqTech International $32.64 million 5.40 $40,000.00 N/A N/A Enerpac Tool Group $493.29 million 2.39 -$249.15 million $0.18 109.72

LiqTech International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enerpac Tool Group.

Risk & Volatility

LiqTech International has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiqTech International and Enerpac Tool Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiqTech International -7.81% -10.09% -6.18% Enerpac Tool Group 0.15% 3.02% 1.22%

Summary

Enerpac Tool Group beats LiqTech International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market; and plastics, which provide machined and welded plastic parts for the prepress, UV, and aquaculture market segments. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers through direct sales, systems integrators, distributors, agents, and partners. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp., doing business as Enerpac Tool Group, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; and energy maintenance and manpower services. It also provides high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. The company markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Others segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical assemblies. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

