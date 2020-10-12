Lisk Price Reaches $1.17 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $147.56 million and $2.39 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00010118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,128,796 coins and its circulating supply is 126,119,507 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitBay, OKEx, COSS, ChaoEX, Coindeal, HitBTC, Coinbe, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Huobi, Coinroom, Upbit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Bit-Z, Binance, Bittrex, Gate.io, Bitbns and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

